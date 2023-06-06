Father and son die in road accident in Kostanay rgn

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – A man and his son died in a road accident involving three vehicles in Kostanay region, Kazinform cites polisia.kz.

The accident occurred on the Kostanay-Auliekol-Surgan road.

According to the preliminary information, a passenger of Toyota Alphard vehicle, 49, drove into the oncoming lane, lost control, and made a head-on collision with Renault and Daf trucks.

There were four passengers, including three kids, in the Toyota Alphard vehicle.

As a result of the road accident, the 46-year-old driver of the Toyota vehicle and his son, born in 2013, were killed on the spot. Three more passengers of the minivan were taken to hospital.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.



