Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Accidents

Father and his 3 kids killed in car crash

22 February 2023, 14:25
Father and his 3 kids killed in car crash

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM A father and his three kids were killed in a road accident on the Samara-Shymkent highway on February 21.

A 29-year-old female driver slipped into the oncoming lane and hit a truck, Kazinform has leant from the Polisia.kz Telegram Channel.

Her husband, 31, and their three children born in 2017, 2015 and 2000 were pronounced dead at the scene.

The pretrial investigation has been opened.


Related news
Greece declares 3 days of national mourning in wake of deadly train crash
Теги:
Read also
2 killed, 16 injured after train derails near Egypt's capital
ANSA: Weekend road-accident death toll 195 so far this year
6 kids killed in road accidents in Aktobe region since Jan
Little child drowns in a river in Turkistan region
At least 32 dead in northern Greece train collision
Foreign trade turnover between Aktobe region and Azerbaijan rises 7 times in 2022
11 killed, 10 injured in head-on collision in India's Chhattisgarh
Emergencies Ministry announces condition of helicopter crash survivors
News Partner
Popular
1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
4 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
5 New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9

News