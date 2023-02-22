Father and his 3 kids killed in car crash

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM A father and his three kids were killed in a road accident on the Samara-Shymkent highway on February 21.

A 29-year-old female driver slipped into the oncoming lane and hit a truck, Kazinform has leant from the Polisia.kz Telegram Channel.

Her husband, 31, and their three children born in 2017, 2015 and 2000 were pronounced dead at the scene.

The pretrial investigation has been opened.