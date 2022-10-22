Go to the main site
    Fate of our sovereign state is in hands of every citizen – President

    22 October 2022, 11:46

    ASTANA . KAZINFORM The fate of our sovereign state is in hands of every citizen. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said it at the ceremony of presenting state awards and prizes held in the Akorda Palace today, Kazinform reports.

    «The state pursuing the path of dynamic development and progress, gives unshakable guarantees of the rights and freedoms for its citizens. It is evident that great success can be achieved by the state, whose nation outstands with creativity, patriotism and diligence. That is why these values have become the guidelines for our movement forward. We need the ideology of mutual responsibility and creativity to make our stattehood stronger. The fate of our sovereign state is in hands of every citizen. We must realize that this is our common duty,» the President said addressing the awardees and participants of the ceremony.

    According to the President, our country needs ideology which will be clear for all people and which will meet the needs of the population.

