Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President
Fate of our sovereign state is in hands of every citizen – President
22 October 2022, 11:46

Fate of our sovereign state is in hands of every citizen – President

ASTANA . KAZINFORM The fate of our sovereign state is in hands of every citizen. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said it at the ceremony of presenting state awards and prizes held in the Akorda Palace today, Kazinform reports.

«The state pursuing the path of dynamic development and progress, gives unshakable guarantees of the rights and freedoms for its citizens. It is evident that great success can be achieved by the state, whose nation outstands with creativity, patriotism and diligence. That is why these values have become the guidelines for our movement forward. We need the ideology of mutual responsibility and creativity to make our stattehood stronger. The fate of our sovereign state is in hands of every citizen. We must realize that this is our common duty,» the President said addressing the awardees and participants of the ceremony.

According to the President, our country needs ideology which will be clear for all people and which will meet the needs of the population.


Related news
Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization
Organization of Turkic States to adopt its Strategy today – Tokayev
Read also
Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization
Organization of Turkic States to adopt its Strategy today – Tokayev
President Tokayev hails enhanced role of OTS
19,691,858 people live in Kazakhstan
Elections 2022: Nurlan Auesbayev visits dormitory in Astana
Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomes Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Congress Center in Samarkand
President Tokayev arrives at Congress Center to participate in OTS Summit
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
5 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050

News

Archive