Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 461.71 eur/kzt 501.69

    rub/kzt 4.95 cny/kzt 63.31
Weather:
Astana+31+33℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Incidents

    Fatal poisoning in Karaganda: 6 kids remain in critical condition

    7 August 2023, 11:13

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Six children are in critical but stable condition after suffering from a mysterious poisoning at the special social service center in Karaganda, Kazinform has learned from the regional healthcare department.

    All six patients remain in the ICU.

    In total, there are nine patients with two remaining in the ICU of the local children’s hospital.

    Three more children are to be released from the healthcare facilities after treatment.

    Earlier it was reported that one child died and six ended up in the ICU after a mass poisoning had been recorded at the special social service center in Karaganda region.

    A special commission was set up to determine the cause of the poisoning. It is chaired by deputy akim (governor) of Karaganda region Yermek Alpyssov.

    An investigation is underway.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Karaganda region Incidents Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev’s first official visit to Vietnam fosters positive trajectory in bilateral ties
    2 Kazakhstan budgets KZT 21 bln for heating season in 4 regions
    3 President Tokayev completes official visit to Vietnam
    4 President Tokayev meets Head of Bac Ninh Provincial Delegation of National Assembly Deputies Nguyen Anh Tuan
    5 3rd Saudi Green Initiative Forum to take place on December  4