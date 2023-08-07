Fatal poisoning in Karaganda: 6 kids remain in critical condition

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Six children are in critical but stable condition after suffering from a mysterious poisoning at the special social service center in Karaganda, Kazinform has learned from the regional healthcare department.



All six patients remain in the ICU.

In total, there are nine patients with two remaining in the ICU of the local children’s hospital.

Three more children are to be released from the healthcare facilities after treatment.

Earlier it was reported that one child died and six ended up in the ICU after a mass poisoning had been recorded at the special social service center in Karaganda region.

A special commission was set up to determine the cause of the poisoning. It is chaired by deputy akim (governor) of Karaganda region Yermek Alpyssov.

An investigation is underway.