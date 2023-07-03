Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Incidents

Fatal motorbike and e-bike crash occurred in Almaty

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
3 July 2023, 19:12
Fatal motorbike and e-bike crash occurred in Almaty Still image/t.me/kris_p_almaty_official

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A crash involving a motorbike and electric bike resulting in the deaths of the drivers of both vehicles occurred on the road leading to Medeu skating rink at night in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the police department of Almaty, the accident occurred at 1:00 am on July 3 in Medeu district.

«As a result of the crash involving the motorbike and bike the drivers of both vehicles died,» said the press service of the police department of Almaty city.

Investigation into the accident has been launched.


Almaty   Incidents   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular