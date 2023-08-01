Fatal mass poisoning: 4 teens are on life support

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM As earlier reported, one boy died, and six more are staying in the intensive care unit as a result of the mass poisoning at the child special social service centre in Karaganda city, Kazinform reports.

Nine teens are staying in the hospital, four of them are in serious condition and are placed on invasive mechanical ventilation. Of which five aged 10-15 years old are in a moderately severe state, stable.

As earlier reported, all 12 children got unknown poisoning. At the same time, food poisoning is excluded.