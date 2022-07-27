Qazaq TV
Farmers fear losing half of wheat crop in Akmola and Kostanay rgns
27 July 2022 18:15

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Agriculture has been hit hard by Saiga in Akmola, Kostanay, and West Kazakhstan regions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the country's agriculture ministry, Akmola and Kostanay regions mostly harvest wheat. The regions account for 55% of the country's grain output. This year, the farmers fear losing about 50% of their harvest due to the damage caused by Saiga.

The data by the ecology, geology, and natural resources ministry indicate that wheat crops on 141.9 thou ha in Akmola region, 49.6 thou ha in Kostanay region, 6.7 thou ha in West Kazakhstan region, 40.3 thou ha in Aktobe region, and 23.2 thou ha in Karaganda region have been affected by Saiga.



