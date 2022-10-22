Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News
Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni becomes Italy's first woman PM
22 October 2022, 07:45

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni becomes Italy's first woman PM

ROME. KAZINFORM Giorgia Meloni, leader of the far-right populist Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, became Italy's first woman prime minister on Friday, Xinhua reported.

The official announcement came after she met with the country's President, Sergio Mattarella, at the Quirinale Presidential Palace here in the afternoon.

Meloni received the mandate to form a new cabinet less than a month after her victory in the country's snap election on Sept. 25.

Her new cabinet, which will include 22 ministers, will be sworn in on Saturday, Ugo Zampetti, secretary general of the Presidency of the Republic, told reporters.

Meloni's FdI party won 26 percent of the vote in September, and she will now lead the country in a right-wing alliance with Matteo Salvini's League party and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's center-right Forza Italia, each of which snagged just over 8 percent.

Next week, the new government will face confidence votes in both houses of Parliament.

Meloni's government is set to command a comfortable majority in both houses of Parliament (Chamber of Deputies and Senate).

The snap election in September was called after Mario Draghi -- an economist and former chief of the European Central Bank -- resigned as prime minister on July 21.




Photo: Xinhua


Related news
COVID: 411 more deaths in week, drop in positives
1,878 unvaccinated physicians can return to work in Italy
Read also
Over half of Japan companies suffering from labor shortage: survey
Elon Musk ends remote work for Twitter staff
Tentative deals totaling 73.5 bln USD signed at 5th import expo
Brazil’s 2023 harvest should total 288.1 mi tons
Bitcoin falls below $16K as Binance backs out of FTX buyout
Facebook's parent company Meta cuts 11,000 jobs
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases continue on-week growth
Nine new countries sign up for Global Offshore Wind Alliance at COP27
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
5 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050

News

Archive