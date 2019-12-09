Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Entertainment

    Fans shower Dimash with love at JFK in New York

    9 December 2019, 07:56

    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM – The plane carrying internationally renowned singer from Kazakhstan Dimash Kudaibergen landed in New York, Kazinform reports.

    Hundreds of fans from all corners of the world greeted Dimash, the son of the Great Steppe, at the John F. Kennedy International Airport, Kazinform has learnt from dimashnews.com.

    Dimash is in NYC for his upcoming concert Arnau at Barclays Center on Decemebr 10. The main theme of the show is Space and abundance of the Universe.

    The program of the show will include the best bits of Dimash’s June concert in the Kazakh capital. He is also set to perform songs in the Kazakh, English, Russian, Chinese, French and Italian languages.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Entertainment
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued