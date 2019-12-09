Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Fans shower Dimash with love at JFK in New York

  
Kudrenok Tatyana
9 December 2019, 07:56
NEW YORK. KAZINFORM – The plane carrying internationally renowned singer from Kazakhstan Dimash Kudaibergen landed in New York, Kazinform reports.

Hundreds of fans from all corners of the world greeted Dimash, the son of the Great Steppe, at the John F. Kennedy International Airport, Kazinform has learnt from dimashnews.com.photophotophoto

Dimash is in NYC for his upcoming concert Arnau at Barclays Center on Decemebr 10. The main theme of the show is Space and abundance of the Universe.photo

The program of the show will include the best bits of Dimash’s June concert in the Kazakh capital. He is also set to perform songs in the Kazakh, English, Russian, Chinese, French and Italian languages.

photo
