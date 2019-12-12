Fans meet Dimash at Nur-Sultan Airport

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Dimash Kudaibergen has arrived today in Nur-Sultan from the US where he gave his solo Аrnau tour ENVOY concert.

Students and teachers of the Kazakh National University of Arts and his fans met him today at the Nursultan Nazarbayev International University.

Dimash gave a concert on December 10 at The Barclays Centre in New York.

«Fans from more than 60 countries arrive there. Kazakh songs were heard at the world venue. It is a great joy, a great achievement not only for us but also for the country. Firstly, it shows respect to Kazakh land, culture and arts. I would like to thank all those who support us,» Dimash father and producer Kanat Aitbayev said.

Dimash is the Kazakh singer, composer and multi-instrumentalist. In 2015 Dimash won the Grand Prix of the Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk. He became popular thanks to his participation in Hunan TV's Singer 2017.

On June 27, 2017 he gave his solo concert Bastau in the capita of Kazakhstan.