    • Fans greet Kazakhstan’s national chess team upon return from 44th Chess Olympiad

    11 August 2022 16:28

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Members of Kazakhstan's national chess team have been greeted at the Almaty International Airport upon their arrival from Chennai, India where they represented the country at the 44th Chess Olympiad 2022, Kazinform has learned from Khabar24.

    Recall that Kazakhstani women’s team was ranked 5th in the overall standing of the 44th Chess Olympiad after eight wins, one tie and two losses.

    In addition, Kazakhstan’s GM Zhansaya Abdumalik claimed bronze among Board 1 players.

    During the greeting ceremony at the airport the chess players thanked those gathered for support and warm welcome.

    Member of the women’s chess team Guliskhan Nakhbayeva extended her gratitude to each fan who came to cheer on the team and congratulate it on its success.


