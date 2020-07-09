Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Famous Kazakh composer Kenes Duisekeyev passes away

    9 July 2020, 17:02

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Famous Kazakh composer Kenes Duisekeyev has passed away today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Kazakh Culture and Sport Minister Aktoty Raimkulova has expressed her condolences to the composer's family and loved ones.

    Merited art figure of Kazakhstan, professor of the Kazakh National Academy of Arts Kenes Duisekeyev had worked for the Kazakh culture all his life. The composer had greatly contributed to the development of art through his compositions.

    In the Instagram post, Raimkulova stated that Duisekeyev's compositions Karagym ai, Salem sagan, tugan el, Dambyra turaly ballada are beloved among different generations. She also stated that he would always stay in the hearts of the Kazakh people.

    The honored composer was born on February 10, 1946 in Kazalinsk district, Kyzylorda region. He graduated from the Kurmangazy State Conservatory in Almaty.

    Duisekeyev wrote the symphony called Tolgau, the symphonic poem called Zhalgantos batyr, the cycles of romances Vremena goda, musicals called Madi, Akku Zhibek, the operetta called Aldar kose as well as compositions for the chamber orchestra, sonatas, rhapsodies and variations.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Culture Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Astana Opera: Unparalleled Music
    Alan Buribayev conducts Eugene Onegin at Ljubljana Slovene National Theatre Opera and Ballet
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    3 Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
    4 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    5 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League