Famous Kazakh composer Kenes Duisekeyev passes away

Adlet Seilkhanov
9 July 2020, 17:02
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Famous Kazakh composer Kenes Duisekeyev has passed away today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakh Culture and Sport Minister Aktoty Raimkulova has expressed her condolences to the composer's family and loved ones.

Merited art figure of Kazakhstan, professor of the Kazakh National Academy of Arts Kenes Duisekeyev had worked for the Kazakh culture all his life. The composer had greatly contributed to the development of art through his compositions.

In the Instagram post, Raimkulova stated that Duisekeyev's compositions Karagym ai, Salem sagan, tugan el, Dambyra turaly ballada are beloved among different generations. She also stated that he would always stay in the hearts of the Kazakh people.

The honored composer was born on February 10, 1946 in Kazalinsk district, Kyzylorda region. He graduated from the Kurmangazy State Conservatory in Almaty.

Duisekeyev wrote the symphony called Tolgau, the symphonic poem called Zhalgantos batyr, the cycles of romances Vremena goda, musicals called Madi, Akku Zhibek, the operetta called Aldar kose as well as compositions for the chamber orchestra, sonatas, rhapsodies and variations.

Culture   Kazakhstan  
