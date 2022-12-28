Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Famous Kazakh boxer Yeleussinov lost his IBO middleweight champion’s title

28 December 2022, 10:54
ASTANA. KAZINFORM World-famous Kazakh boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov (11-0, 6KO) lost his IBO middleweight champion’s title, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

As of December 27, 2022, Yeleussinov has not been ranked among the IBO champions, despite earlier his name was in a corresponding section.

Moreover, according to the BoxRec website, the middleweight champion’s title is vacant.

Yeleussinov held his last bout on December 18, 2021 in Astana, during which he won over Argentinian Juan Hernan Leal (15-3, 4KO) and received the very IBO title.

Photo: sports.kz
Sport   Kazakhstan   Boxing  
