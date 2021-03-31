Go to the main site
    Famous Kazakh architect Shot-Aman Walikhanov passes away

    31 March 2021, 18:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Famous architect, author of the State coat of arms of Kazakhstan Shot-Aman Walikhanov has passed away today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sport Aktoty Raiymkulova took to her Facebook account to offer condolences on behalf of the Ministry to the family members and close ones of late Shot-Aman Walikhanov.

    «I am saddened by the passing of prominent architect, professor, honored worker of Kazakhstan, holder of Kurmet, Parasat, Otan, and Dank Orders, author of the State coat of arms of Kazakhstan, laureate of the independent prize Tarlan, member of Kazakhstan’s Union of Architects, Union of Designers, Union of Writers, Union of Painters, academician of the Genghis Khan World Academy, International Oriental Academy, Internatuonal Academy of Architecture (Russia) Shot-Aman Walikhanov,» reads her Facebook post.

    Shot-Aman Walikhanov designed the monuments to the prominent historical figures of Kazakhstan, hugely contributed to the construction of buildings with an attractive architectural design.

    He was the author of the designs of the Dinamo Stadium in Almaty city, the building of the mayor’s office of Almaty, the building of the Kazakh-German University, and the Space Monument in Karaganda city. He also penned many articles on the current issues of architecture and fine art in Kazakhstan as well as authored a number of dramatic works.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

