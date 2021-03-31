Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Famous Kazakh architect Shot-Aman Walikhanov passes away

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
31 March 2021, 18:11
Famous Kazakh architect Shot-Aman Walikhanov passes away

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Famous architect, author of the State coat of arms of Kazakhstan Shot-Aman Walikhanov has passed away today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sport Aktoty Raiymkulova took to her Facebook account to offer condolences on behalf of the Ministry to the family members and close ones of late Shot-Aman Walikhanov.

«I am saddened by the passing of prominent architect, professor, honored worker of Kazakhstan, holder of Kurmet, Parasat, Otan, and Dank Orders, author of the State coat of arms of Kazakhstan, laureate of the independent prize Tarlan, member of Kazakhstan’s Union of Architects, Union of Designers, Union of Writers, Union of Painters, academician of the Genghis Khan World Academy, International Oriental Academy, Internatuonal Academy of Architecture (Russia) Shot-Aman Walikhanov,» reads her Facebook post.

Shot-Aman Walikhanov designed the monuments to the prominent historical figures of Kazakhstan, hugely contributed to the construction of buildings with an attractive architectural design.

He was the author of the designs of the Dinamo Stadium in Almaty city, the building of the mayor’s office of Almaty, the building of the Kazakh-German University, and the Space Monument in Karaganda city. He also penned many articles on the current issues of architecture and fine art in Kazakhstan as well as authored a number of dramatic works.


Incidents    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches