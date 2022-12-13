Famous ballet dancer and choreographer Bulat Ayukhanov passed away

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Famous ballet dancer and choreographer, People’s Artist of the Kazakh SSR Bulat Ayukhanov passed away at the age of 84, Kazinform learned from the State Academic Theatre of Dance.

The farewell ceremony will be held at the Abai Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theatre on December 15.

Bulat Ayukhanov was born on September 13, 1938 in Semipalatinsk. In 1955, he graduated from the Almaty School of Choreography, after which in 1955-1957 he underwent a traineeship at the Leningrad Choreographic School. Upon graduation he returned to Almaty.

Photo: wikipedia.org