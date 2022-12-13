Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.93 eur/kzt 496.15

    rub/kzt 7.49 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-9-11℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Famous ballet dancer and choreographer Bulat Ayukhanov passed away

    13 December 2022, 12:13

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Famous ballet dancer and choreographer, People’s Artist of the Kazakh SSR Bulat Ayukhanov passed away at the age of 84, Kazinform learned from the State Academic Theatre of Dance.

    The farewell ceremony will be held at the Abai Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theatre on December 15.

    Bulat Ayukhanov was born on September 13, 1938 in Semipalatinsk. In 1955, he graduated from the Almaty School of Choreography, after which in 1955-1957 he underwent a traineeship at the Leningrad Choreographic School. Upon graduation he returned to Almaty.

    Photo: wikipedia.org

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Culture Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    24-apartment block in Taldykorgan remains without heating
    Anthology of modern Kyrgyz poetry in Kazakh language presented in Osh
    Nurgul Mauberlinova relieved of duties of Vice Minister of Information and Social Development
    Kazakh athletes scoop bronze at 2022 World Para Taekwondo Grand Prix Final in Riyadh
    Popular
    1 Kazakh yurt presented for first time in capital of African Union
    2 Kazakhstan should fully provide people with food staples – President
    3 President Tokayev predicts year 2023 to be even more challenging
    4 Head of State receives Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Georgia Malik Murzalin
    5 Brazil: 32% of country's soils have natural potential for agriculture