Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Famous ballet dancer and choreographer Bulat Ayukhanov passed away

13 December 2022, 12:13
Famous ballet dancer and choreographer Bulat Ayukhanov passed away

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Famous ballet dancer and choreographer, People’s Artist of the Kazakh SSR Bulat Ayukhanov passed away at the age of 84, Kazinform learned from the State Academic Theatre of Dance.

The farewell ceremony will be held at the Abai Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theatre on December 15.

Bulat Ayukhanov was born on September 13, 1938 in Semipalatinsk. In 1955, he graduated from the Almaty School of Choreography, after which in 1955-1957 he underwent a traineeship at the Leningrad Choreographic School. Upon graduation he returned to Almaty.

Photo: wikipedia.org
Теги:
Related news
24-apartment block in Taldykorgan remains without heating
Anthology of modern Kyrgyz poetry in Kazakh language presented in Osh
Nurgul Mauberlinova relieved of duties of Vice Minister of Information and Social Development
Read also
24-apartment block in Taldykorgan remains without heating
Head of State receives Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani
Anthology of modern Kyrgyz poetry in Kazakh language presented in Osh
Nurgul Mauberlinova relieved of duties of Vice Minister of Information and Social Development
Kazakh wrestlers win 3 gold medals on 1st day of Qazaq Quresi World Championships in Astana
Kazakh athletes scoop bronze at 2022 World Para Taekwondo Grand Prix Final in Riyadh
Kazakh Zhankosh Turarov skyrockets in world boxing ranking
Newly appointed Swedish Ambassador to Kazakhstan presents credentials to Deputy FM Vassilenko
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakh yurt presented for first time in capital of African Union
2 Kazakhstan should fully provide people with food staples – President
3 President Tokayev predicts year 2023 to be even more challenging
4 Head of State receives Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Georgia Malik Murzalin
5 Brazil: 32% of country's soils have natural potential for agriculture

News