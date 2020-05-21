Family of four hospitalized as gas cylinder explodes in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM - Four people hospitalized due to gas cylinder explosion in Kurmangazy village of Atyrau region, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the Emergency Situations Committee under the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

On May 21, at about 09:30 a.m., leakage of natural gas caused gas cylinder blast. The incident occurred in a private house in Kurmangazy village. As a result, household items, furniture caught fire. Furthermore the fire spread to the roof of the house.

The blaze was eliminated by fire-fighters in one hour. The fire area was ​​100 sq.m.

Unfortunately a family of four was hospitalized in the nearest hospital: a man born in 1964, a woman born in 1969, and two children born in 1998 and 2009.



