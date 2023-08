Family of 4 dies in car crash in Kostanay region

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM The family of four was killed in a road traffic accident on the Kostanay-Vvedenovka highway, Kazinform learnt from the region’s emergency situations department.

On July 30, a 28-year-old driver lost control of his car and hit another vehicle killing a driver, his wife, and their two minor kids.

Since the beginning of the year road traffic accidents claimed the lives of 41 people in the region.