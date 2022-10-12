Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Family members of Kazakh diplomats to be eligible to work in Switzerland
12 October 2022, 17:17

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputies of the lower chamber (Majilis) of the Kazakh Parliament approved today the bill on ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Federal Council of Switzerland on paid employment of family members of employees of diplomatic missions, permanent missions to international organizations and consular offices, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The document was signed in Bern on September 6, 2021.

According to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko, the Agreement will let members of families of Kazakhstani diplomats (spouses and children) to be employed in Switzerland. Correspondingly, Swiss nationals become eligible for working in Kazakhstan.


