Family Marathon kicks off in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Family Marathon kicked off in the Kazakh capital Densaulyk –zor bailyk (Health is our greatest value). 20 winners will receive KZT 50,000 certificates for family to acquire sports goods, the city administration’s official website reads.

The families should sign up for Strava app and contact the telephone number below to apply for the marathon. The participating families should run no less than 1 km a day for 21 days in a row. The distance data will be recorded if both, a wife and a husband, walk together. The couples will send one photo, walking distance track data and route, publish stories in Instagram @elorda.otbasy and @ns_jastary.

To register for the marathon contact through WhatsApp +7 708 510 0052.

The deadline is June 15.



