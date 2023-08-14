Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Family killed in road accident in Akmola rgn

    14 August 2023, 14:55

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – A family killed in a road accident occurred on Kokshetau-Ruzayevka road in Akmola region on August 14, Kazinform cites Polisia.kz.

    According to the preliminary information, a head-on crash involving a Lexus LS 430 vehicle and DAF fuel truck occurred on Kokshetau-Ruzayevka road in Akmola region.

    As a result of the accident, the Lexus car caught fire. A 42-year-old driver of the car, and his wife, and child died on the spot. A driver of the fuel truck was taken to hospital with different injuries.

    Investigation into the accident has been launched.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Akmola region Incidents
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Giant baby weighing over 6kg born in Almaty
    Measles outbreak registered in Kyrgyzstan
    Kazakhstani woman, her daughter die in road accident in Turkiye
    Two dead after rescue helicopter crashes into Florida apartment complex
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    2 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    3 Abu Dhabi to host global summit for faith leaders to address climate crisis ahead of COP28
    4 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights
    5 Foreign Minister Vassilenko receives credentials from newly appointed Czech Ambassador