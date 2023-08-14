Family killed in road accident in Akmola rgn

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – A family killed in a road accident occurred on Kokshetau-Ruzayevka road in Akmola region on August 14, Kazinform cites Polisia.kz.

According to the preliminary information, a head-on crash involving a Lexus LS 430 vehicle and DAF fuel truck occurred on Kokshetau-Ruzayevka road in Akmola region.

As a result of the accident, the Lexus car caught fire. A 42-year-old driver of the car, and his wife, and child died on the spot. A driver of the fuel truck was taken to hospital with different injuries.

Investigation into the accident has been launched.