    Family institution support center opens in Kazakh capital

    26 August 2019, 15:56

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The first family institution support center Zhanuya (Family) was unveiled in the capital of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan. Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Berdibek Saparbayev and Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov got familiarized with the work of the center.

    The center is purposed to provide legal, psychological counseling to the families. The Open space unique center is called to integrate all the state services in one place, in particular, it gives a chance to find a job, and get detailed information concerning existing state programs.



    The centre is expected to render system-based consultations and help with social healthcare, education, housing, employment issues.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Nur-Sultan
