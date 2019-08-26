Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Society

Family institution support center opens in Kazakh capital

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
26 August 2019, 15:56
Family institution support center opens in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The first family institution support center Zhanuya (Family) was unveiled in the capital of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan. Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Berdibek Saparbayev and Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov got familiarized with the work of the center.

The center is purposed to provide legal, psychological counseling to the families. The Open space unique center is called to integrate all the state services in one place, in particular, it gives a chance to find a job, and get detailed information concerning existing state programs.

photo


photo


The centre is expected to render system-based consultations and help with social healthcare, education, housing, employment issues.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region