Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.05 eur/kzt 485.5

    rub/kzt 5.32 cny/kzt 62.28
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President

    11 June 2023, 16:58

    SEMEY. KAZINFORM The families of the victims of major forest fires in Abai region will be provided with all required assistance, according to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

    «I specially came here to offer my condolences to you. Secondly, to inform you personally that all-round support will be provided, be it financial or any other assistance, including enrollment of children in kindergartens, universities, anything you need. We will provide any help you ask. I am with you, you are the nationals of our country,» he said.

    «Being the Head of State I bear responsibility for you. I apologize for what happened. You have lost your breadwinners, fathers, your close ones. There is no excuse for everything that happened. I repeat once again that both moral and financial assistance will be provided to you,» he stressed.

    The Head of State promised that personal benefits for the families of all victims would be assigned. A special presidential fund will be established. «I will personally assist the victims,» the President added.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Abai region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    65 employees of state media receive keys to new apartments
    Military bands of 8 countries to perform in Astana on Capital Day
    Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
    Sholpan Karinova relieved of her duties as 1st Vice Minister of Enlightenment
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
    2 June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 June 26. Today's Birthdays
    4 Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
    5 Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan