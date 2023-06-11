Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
11 June 2023, 16:58
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President

SEMEY. KAZINFORM The families of the victims of major forest fires in Abai region will be provided with all required assistance, according to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

«I specially came here to offer my condolences to you. Secondly, to inform you personally that all-round support will be provided, be it financial or any other assistance, including enrollment of children in kindergartens, universities, anything you need. We will provide any help you ask. I am with you, you are the nationals of our country,» he said.

«Being the Head of State I bear responsibility for you. I apologize for what happened. You have lost your breadwinners, fathers, your close ones. There is no excuse for everything that happened. I repeat once again that both moral and financial assistance will be provided to you,» he stressed.

The Head of State promised that personal benefits for the families of all victims would be assigned. A special presidential fund will be established. «I will personally assist the victims,» the President added.


President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   Abai region  
