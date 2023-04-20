Go to the main site
    Families of explosion victims in Zhanaozen provided with housing

    20 April 2023, 15:18

    ZHANAOZEN. KAZINFORM – As part of a working visit to Zhanaozen, KazMunayGas Board Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev met with the families of the victims of an explosion occurred in an apartment building on April 17, Kazinform cites the company's press service.

    While meeting the families of those deceased, Mirzagaliyev expressed condolences on his behalf and behalf of the company.

    Nine families who lost their housing as a result of the explosion received new apartments, the company said in a statement.

    To note, an explosion of a gas cylinder occurred in the 12-aprtment two-story residential building in 2nd District in Zhanaozen town, leading to the collapse of the entrance on an area of 150 sq.m.

    The rescuers pulled out four survivors and the bodies of the four victims from the rubble.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

