Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Famed Kazakhstani skier Nikolay Chebotko dies in car accident

    24 January 2021, 12:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Nikolay Chebotko, famed Kazakhstani skier, bronze medalist of the World Ski Championships 2013, has passed away today, Kazinform has learnt from the official Instagram page of the Cross Country Skiing Federation of Kazakhstan.

    Chebotko has been killed in the car accident near Borovoye village, Akmola region, on the night of January 24. The skier passed away at the age 38.

    He made his World Cup debut in 2001. In November 2002, he entered the top 10 of the World Cup stage to repeat it 14 more times.

    Throughout his professional career, he claimed three golden, four silver and two bronze medals at the Asian Games.

    The Federation offers deepest condolences to Nikolay's family members and loved ones.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Incidents Sport
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Father and son die in road accident in Kostanay rgn
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    2 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    3 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    4 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    5 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future