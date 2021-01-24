Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Famed Kazakhstani skier Nikolay Chebotko dies in car accident

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
24 January 2021, 12:43
Famed Kazakhstani skier Nikolay Chebotko dies in car accident

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Nikolay Chebotko, famed Kazakhstani skier, bronze medalist of the World Ski Championships 2013, has passed away today, Kazinform has learnt from the official Instagram page of the Cross Country Skiing Federation of Kazakhstan.

Chebotko has been killed in the car accident near Borovoye village, Akmola region, on the night of January 24. The skier passed away at the age 38.

He made his World Cup debut in 2001. In November 2002, he entered the top 10 of the World Cup stage to repeat it 14 more times.

Throughout his professional career, he claimed three golden, four silver and two bronze medals at the Asian Games.

The Federation offers deepest condolences to Nikolay's family members and loved ones.


Incidents    Sport  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches