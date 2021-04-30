Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Famed Kazakh singer and composer Yeskendir Khassangaliyev dies

    30 April 2021, 20:28

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Famed Kazakh composer, singer, people’s artist of the Kazakh SSR, one of the founders of Kazakh modern songs Yeskendir Khassangaliyev has passed away today, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of Kazakh Vice Minister of Culture and Sport Nurgisa Dauyeshov.

    In his Facebook account the Kazakh Vice Minister of Culture and Sport expressed his condolences to the family members and loved ones of the late singer.

    Earlier it was reported that Yeskendir Khassangaliyev and his wife Dariko Khassangaliyeva were in intensive care with COVID-19.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Incidents Kazakhstan COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
    Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    2 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    3 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    4 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    5 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future