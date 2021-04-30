Famed Kazakh singer and composer Yeskendir Khassangaliyev dies

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Famed Kazakh composer, singer, people’s artist of the Kazakh SSR, one of the founders of Kazakh modern songs Yeskendir Khassangaliyev has passed away today, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of Kazakh Vice Minister of Culture and Sport Nurgisa Dauyeshov.

In his Facebook account the Kazakh Vice Minister of Culture and Sport expressed his condolences to the family members and loved ones of the late singer.

Earlier it was reported that Yeskendir Khassangaliyev and his wife Dariko Khassangaliyeva were in intensive care with COVID-19.



