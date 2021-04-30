Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Famed Kazakh singer and composer Yeskendir Khassangaliyev dies

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
30 April 2021, 20:28
Famed Kazakh singer and composer Yeskendir Khassangaliyev dies

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Famed Kazakh composer, singer, people’s artist of the Kazakh SSR, one of the founders of Kazakh modern songs Yeskendir Khassangaliyev has passed away today, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of Kazakh Vice Minister of Culture and Sport Nurgisa Dauyeshov.

In his Facebook account the Kazakh Vice Minister of Culture and Sport expressed his condolences to the family members and loved ones of the late singer.

Earlier it was reported that Yeskendir Khassangaliyev and his wife Dariko Khassangaliyeva were in intensive care with COVID-19.


Incidents    Kazakhstan   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches