    Famed Kazakh music producer becomes adviser to Culture Minister

    5 September 2019, 09:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Well-known Kazakhstani music producer Kydyrali Bolmanov was appointed as non-staff adviser to the Minister of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    Bolmanov rose to fame as a member of extremely popular ABK music band. He also has an extensive portfolio as a music producer. One of his most successful projects is Ulytau band. Bolmanov is no stranger to working for governmental structures as he was the head of the cultural affairs departments at the Almaty (2005-2007) and Astana (2008) city administration.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

