    Falling goalpost kills child in Astana

    8 August 2023, 07:35

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 10-year-old boy died when a goalpost fell on him while he was playing on the football field in the territory of a secondary school in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform cites the education department press service.

    A criminal investigation is launched.

    As earlier reported, a teen, aged 13 years old, was injured by collapsing massive goalpost this May. Another tragedy occurred last year in Uralsk. An 11-year-old boy was killed when a goalpost crushed him on the children’s playground.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Astana Incidents
