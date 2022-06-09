Fall in COVID-19 cases in Italy has decelerated, says GIMBE

ROME. KAZINFORM - The recent trend which has seen the number of new COVID-19 cases in Italy fall has slowed, the GIMBE independent medical foundation said in its weekly coronavirus monitoring report on Thursday, ANSA reports.

It said the number of new cases fell by 7.8% in the June 1-7 period with respect to the previous week.

That compares to a drop of over 23% in last week's report.

GIMBE added that the number of new cases actually rose in 22 of Italy's provinces in the June 1-7 period.

The report said the number of people in intensive care with COVID fell by 11.7% and coronavirus-linked deaths fell by 28.3%.



