Fair weather without precipitation expected in Kazakhstan
15 August 2022 11:48

Fair weather without precipitation expected in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Fair weather without precipitation and slightly lower temperature is in store for most regions of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

According to the national weather agency, most of Kazakhstan will be under the influence of the northwestern anticyclone which will bring fine weather, no precipitation and lower temperature to the country.

Ground frost will be observed in the northwest, north, east and center of Kazakhstan at nights and early mornings. Mercury may dip as low as 2°C in those areas.

A northern cyclone will bring showers, thunderstorms and gusty wind to northern, central and eastern Kazakhstan on August 17-18.

Temperature is forecast to drop at night and rise during daytime across the country: +15, +28° at night and +30, +40°C at daytime in the west, +3, +12°C at night and +15, +25°C at daytime in the northwest, +2, +7°C at night and +12, +17°C at daytime in the north, +3, +12°C at night and +13, +23°C at daytime in the center, +2, +11°C at night and +12, +20°C at daytime in the east of Kazakhstan.


