Fair weather to persist in Kazakhstan on Friday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face today, April 29, rains, thunderstorms, and squalls. High wind and dust storms are forecast locally, Kazhydromet reports.

Wild wind of 15-20, 25 m/s accompanied by dust storms is expected to roll through the north, west and mountainous areas of Turkestan region today. Squalls and strong wind are also in store for Zhambyl region, Lake Alakol in Almaty region locally.

Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions are to brace today for wild wind gusting 15-20 m/s.

The fire threat remains high in West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Pavlodar regions locally.