Fair weather to linger in most of Kazakhstan Mar 22

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Due to a spur of an anticyclone, most of Kazakhstan is to brace for fair weather with no precipitation on March 22, 2023, Kazinform cites the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.

Due to fronts, unstable weather conditions are to linger in the southern parts of the country, bringing precipitation as rain and snow. The country is to brace for fog as well as high wind in the north and south, and thunderstorm in the south.