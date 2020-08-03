Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Fair weather predicted in most regions in Kazakhstan on Aug 3

Kudrenok Tatyana
3 August 2020, 07:13
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Most regions in Kazakhstan will experience fair weather without with little to no precipitation on Monday, August 3. Only western Kazakhstan will see scattered showers with thunderstorms, chances of squall, dust storms, and hail, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to the national weather agency, thunderstorms are expected to hit Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl, and East Kazakhstan regions.

Gusty wind will batter Almaty, Akmola, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Aktobe, bringing dust storms to Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, and Atyrau regions.

Chances of squall and hail will be high in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and Mangistau regions.

Meteorologists predict that scorching heat will linger in Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, east of Atyrau, north of Pavlodar, and south of Karaganda regions.

High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, most of Turkestan, Aktobe, parts of Karaganda, Almaty, and Zhambyl regions.

