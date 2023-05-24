Go to the main site
    Fair weather, no precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan May 25

    24 May 2023, 07:36

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Fair weather without precipitation is forecast in most parts of Kazakhstan today, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    Rain and thunderstorm will hit western, northern, southern and southeastern regions. Heavy precipitation and hail are forecast in the south and mountainous areas of Almaty region.

    Wind speed will increase across the country, with a dust storm to hit southern regions.

    Fire risk remains extremely high in the east and center of Pavlodar and Kyzylorda regions, in the east of Karaganda region, in central parts of Ulytau region, in the south of Kostanay region, in southern and eastern areas of Atyrau region and in northern areas of Abai region.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

