Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Fair weather, no precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan May 25

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
24 May 2023, 07:36
Fair weather, no precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan May 25

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Fair weather without precipitation is forecast in most parts of Kazakhstan today, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Rain and thunderstorm will hit western, northern, southern and southeastern regions. Heavy precipitation and hail are forecast in the south and mountainous areas of Almaty region.

Wind speed will increase across the country, with a dust storm to hit southern regions.

Fire risk remains extremely high in the east and center of Pavlodar and Kyzylorda regions, in the east of Karaganda region, in central parts of Ulytau region, in the south of Kostanay region, in southern and eastern areas of Atyrau region and in northern areas of Abai region.


Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan Railways, Huawei Kazakhstan deepen cooperation
Kazakhstan Railways, Huawei Kazakhstan deepen cooperation
Search for Australian tourist missing in Almaty mountains continues
Search for Australian tourist missing in Almaty mountains continues
15 startups from Kazakhstan, Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia to undergo acceleration program in Silicon Valley
15 startups from Kazakhstan, Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia to undergo acceleration program in Silicon Valley
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina says gained confidence on clay ahead of Roland Garros
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina says gained confidence on clay ahead of Roland Garros
President of Singapore awarded title of Nazarbayev University professor emeritus
President of Singapore awarded title of Nazarbayev University professor emeritus
Kazakh Embassy in Pakistan hosts round table on role of religious leaders
Kazakh Embassy in Pakistan hosts round table on role of religious leaders
Silk Way TV Channel expands broadcasting in Azerbaijan
Silk Way TV Channel expands broadcasting in Azerbaijan
President Tokayev talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni over phone
President Tokayev talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni over phone
Kazakh PM attends Qatar Economic Forum
Kazakh PM attends Qatar Economic Forum