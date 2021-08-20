Fair weather in store for most on Kazakhstan Aug 21-23

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is forecast for Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to Kazakhstan’s national weather service, an anticyclone is affecting the weather conditions in Kazakhstan. Fair weather without precipitation will persist across the country on August 21-23.

Occasional showers with thunderstorms are expected only in the northeast and west of the country. Wind with dust storm will blow in southern Kazakhstan.

Temperature will reach +23, +35°C in the north and center of Kazakhstan. Southern and southeastern Kazakhstan will see mercury rising to +28, +39°C. Temperature will climb only to +17, +28°C in the east of the country.

Fervent heat will persist in western Kazakhstan bringing mercury up to +33, +41°C.