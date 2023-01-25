Fair weather forecast in south, west of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Western, southern and southeastern regions of Kazakhstan will stay under the impact of a high atmospheric pressure, due to which fair weather is expected there, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Other parts of the country will be hit by snowfall, ground blizzard and gusting wind.

No sharp shifts in temperature are forecast across the republic.

Gradual rise in temperature from -3°C to +2°C is predicted for southeastern parts, and to -8°C in northern and mountainous areas.