Fair weather forecast for most of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Fair weather without precipitation is expected to settle in across most of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

According to the national weather agency, inclement weather will persist only in northern Kazakhstan where a mix of rain and snow is predicted.

Foggy conditions are forecast to persist countrywide. The north and south of Kazakhstan will see slippery conditions and gusty wind.