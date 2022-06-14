Facial recognition system launched at Kazakhstan’s airports, religious institutions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A facial recognition system has been launched at the airports, religious institutions and in underground walkways of Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform has learned at a briefing of the Operational Control Center.

According to Larissa Chirva, a representative of the center, there are still some obstacles which impede a full-fledged implementation of the project.

However, the system has been put to a test locally.

«The facial recognition system will operate to a full extent at the railway stations and airports,» Larissa Chirva added.



