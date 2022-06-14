Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Other Governmental Authorities

Facial recognition system launched at Kazakhstan’s airports, religious institutions

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
14 June 2022, 13:37
Facial recognition system launched at Kazakhstan’s airports, religious institutions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A facial recognition system has been launched at the airports, religious institutions and in underground walkways of Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform has learned at a briefing of the Operational Control Center.

According to Larissa Chirva, a representative of the center, there are still some obstacles which impede a full-fledged implementation of the project.

However, the system has been put to a test locally.

«The facial recognition system will operate to a full extent at the railway stations and airports,» Larissa Chirva added.


Security   Government of Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy