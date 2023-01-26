Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down for thousands of users in U.S.

26 January 2023, 19:14
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down for thousands of users in U.S.

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - Social media apps of Meta Platforms were down for thousands of users in the United States on Wednesday, according to media reports, Xinhua reports.

More than 18,000 Instagram users reported issues with accessing the app and about 13,000 incidents were reported for the Facebook app.

Many users have taken to Twitter to voice their concerns and anger over the outage.

It is not confirmed what may have caused the outage.

Earlier on Wednesday, Meta announced that it will allow former U.S. President Donald Trump to return to Facebook and Instagram in the coming weeks, ending a two-year suspension after the Capitol riot in 2021.


Теги:
Read also
US economy expands 2.9% in Q4, slowing from 3.2% in Q3
CELAC: Eradication of hunger included in Buenos Aires Declaration
Tokayev signs decree to establish National Council for Science and Technology under President
S. Korea aims to become one of the world’s top 3 AI powerhouses by 2027: PM
Toyota to promote Sato to CEO, Toyoda to become chairman
Heavy snow advisory issued for Seoul, surrounding areas
Traffic resumes on western Japan highway after snow disruption
‘Tragedy upon tragedy’ in California: 44 hours. 3 mass shootings. 19 dead
News Partner
Popular
1 Maulen Ashimbayev elected Speaker of Kazakh Senate
2 Kazakhstan enters new stage of development - President
3 Zhakip Assanov named Deputy Chairman of Kazakhstan Senate
4 E Kazakhstan to open regional IT hub
5 Kazakhstan needs parties with high responsibility, President

News